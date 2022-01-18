Gridley conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Nicholas Steinhaus, from Mankato, Min., prepares to chock and chain an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

