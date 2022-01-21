Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike [Image 4 of 6]

    Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Soldier from the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, Wisconsin U.S. Army National Guard, refuels a vehicle during Northern Strike 22-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022. The winter iteration of the exercise, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    This work, Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22-1

