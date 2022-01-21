A Wisconsin U.S. Army National Guard Soldier drives a vehicle during Northern Strike 22-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022. The winter iteration of the exercise, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7018976 VIRIN: 220121-Z-ZH169-1005 Resolution: 5236x3534 Size: 3.46 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.