Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike

Soldiers from the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion and 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin U.S. Army National Guard, refuel heavy equipment during Northern Strike 22-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022. The winter iteration of the exercise, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

