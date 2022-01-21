Senior Airman David Camargo, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing air transportation journeyman, right, spots U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Louise Thornton, 435th AEW air transportation craftsman, left, as she drives a 10K Standard Forklift carrying tent skins and liners for Nigerien Air Base 101 and 201 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan 21, 2022. During a flood, U.S. and allied service member tents were damaged, which required approximately 15 new replacements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 07:48 Photo ID: 7018953 VIRIN: 220121-F-ZX177-1265 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.02 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.