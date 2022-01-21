Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger [Image 4 of 5]

    435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Taylor, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing air transportation craftsman, attaches nets to a pallet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan 21, 2022. During a flood, U.S. and allied service member tents were damaged at Nigerien Air Base 101 and 201, which required replacements. The 435th AEW ensures Airmen have the resources to support counter-violent extremist operations in Africa and meet the demands of assigned missions. The 435th AEW ensures Airmen have the forces and resources to demonstrate warfighting readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 07:48
    Photo ID: 7018952
    VIRIN: 220121-F-ZX177-1250
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.42 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger
    435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger
    435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger
    435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger
    435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    AB101
    AB201
    435AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT