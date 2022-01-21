435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Taylor, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing air transportation craftsman, attaches nets to a pallet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan 21, 2022. During a flood, U.S. and allied service member tents were damaged at Nigerien Air Base 101 and 201, which required replacements. The 435th AEW ensures Airmen have the resources to support counter-violent extremist operations in Africa and meet the demands of assigned missions. The 435th AEW ensures Airmen have the forces and resources to demonstrate warfighting readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

