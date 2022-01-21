435th AEW Airmen palletize new tents and skins for U.S. and allied service members in Niger

Airmen from the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing load a pallet with tent skins and liners for U.S. and allied service members at Nigerien Air Base 101 and 201 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan 21, 2022. During a flood, tents were damaged at Nigerien Air Base 101 and 201, which required approximately 15 new replacements. Ensuring Airmen are mission ready guarantee combatant commanders the ability to forward project power across air, space and cyber domains, and defend U.S. interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

