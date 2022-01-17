Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with VMM 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU conduct MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 2 of 6]

    Marines with VMM 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU conduct MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Marine Corps Cpl. David Vessel, a flight equipment technician, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs an arm lock technique during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 03:26
    Photo ID: 7018867
    VIRIN: 220117-M-OY155-1016
    Resolution: 5398x3374
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Marines with VMM 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU conduct MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indian Ocean
    MCMAP
    C7F
    VMM 165
    USINDOPACOM

