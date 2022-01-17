Marines with VMM 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU conduct MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Marine Corps Cpl. David Vessel, a flight equipment technician, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs an arm lock technique during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7018867
|VIRIN:
|220117-M-OY155-1016
|Resolution:
|5398x3374
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
