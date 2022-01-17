PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Jiminian, and air support operations operator, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to block during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 03:26 Photo ID: 7018869 VIRIN: 220117-M-OY155-1051 Resolution: 5465x3416 Size: 1.64 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with VMM 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU conduct MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.