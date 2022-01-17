PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Jiminian, an air support operations operator, top, and Sgt. Jose Benevides, a senior analyst, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), grapple during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 17, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 03:26 Photo ID: 7018868 VIRIN: 220117-M-OY155-1035 Resolution: 5250x3500 Size: 1.98 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with VMM 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU conduct MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.