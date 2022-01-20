A boost for readiness

Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey D. McDonnell, a Soldier assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, administers a COVID-19 booster shot to a Soldier deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 20, 2022. Personnel from units assigned across the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s operational command post worked together to enhance the readiness of more than 1,000 Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians, and contractors.

