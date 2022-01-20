Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A boost for readiness

    A boost for readiness

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Capt. Kelly L. Martin, a Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade directs a Soldier to the proper line to receive a COVID-19 booster shot at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 20, 2022. Personnel from units assigned across the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s operational command post worked together to enhance the readiness of more than 1,000 Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians, and contractors.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 01:39
    Photo ID: 7018773
    VIRIN: 220120-A-RV385-312
    Resolution: 4847x3231
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A boost for readiness, by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    COVID-19 booster

