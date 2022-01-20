A boost for readiness

Maj. Albert Johnson Jr., a Soldier assigned to the 595th Transportation Brigade, goes over a Soldier’s COVID-19 booster shot questionnaire at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 20, 2022. Personnel from units assigned across the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s operational command post worked together to enhance the readiness of more than 1,000 Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians, and contractors.

