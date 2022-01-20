USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Lt. j.g. Christopher McCarthy, from Brooklyn, N.Y., left, and Baotwain’s Mate Seaman Diego Flores, from Los Angeles, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) detach a span wire connected to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

