    USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Andrew Piperburns, from Huntsville, Ala., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires a messenger line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 23:09
    Photo ID: 7018734
    VIRIN: 220120-N-FA868-1097
    Resolution: 4638x3092
    Size: 863.12 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Deck
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6)

