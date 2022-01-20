PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Lance Cpl. Angel Flores, from Evergreen Park, Ill., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), handles line from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) while it sails alongside and fuels the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 23:09 Photo ID: 7018740 VIRIN: 220120-N-FA868-1129 Resolution: 2405x3607 Size: 980.65 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.