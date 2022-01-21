A new KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 21, 2022. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief personally delivered the aircraft to the 305th and 514th Air Mobility Wings who operate and maintain the aircraft with installation support from the 87th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 20:45 Photo ID: 7018680 VIRIN: 220121-F-QU646-1055 Resolution: 3332x2217 Size: 2.46 MB Location: NJ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A KC-46a Arrive with 18AF DVs [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Joseph Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.