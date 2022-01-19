A KC-46a Arrive with 18AF DVs

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander signs a poster of a KC-46A Pegasus after delivering the aircraft to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 21, 2022. The aircraft was the fourth KC-46 to be delivered to the 305th and 514th Air Mobility Wings who operate and maintain the aircraft with installation support from the 87th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales)

