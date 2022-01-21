Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A KC-46a Arrive with 18AF DVs [Image 3 of 10]

    A KC-46a Arrive with 18AF DVs

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    A new KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 21, 2022. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief personally delivered the aircraft to the 305th and 514th Air Mobility Wings who operate and maintain the aircraft with installation support from the 87th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A KC-46a Arrive with 18AF DVs [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Joseph Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

