Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division load vehicles and equipment onto a cargo vessel in preparation for upcoming Pacific Pathways exercises in the Philippines and Thailand at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 21, 2022. Pacific Pathways 22 is a series of exercises hosted by partner countries throughout the Pacific region in order to strengthen military-to-military relationships and build interoperability between armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 19:03
|Photo ID:
|7018660
|VIRIN:
|220120-A-AK380-071
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
