Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division load vehicles and equipment onto a cargo vessel in preparation for upcoming Pacific Pathways exercises in the Philippines and Thailand at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 21, 2022. Pacific Pathways 22 is a series of exercises hosted by partner countries throughout the Pacific region in order to strengthen military-to-military relationships and build interoperability between armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

