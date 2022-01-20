Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations [Image 9 of 10]

    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division load vehicles and equipment onto a cargo vessel in preparation for upcoming Pacific Pathways exercises in the Philippines and Thailand at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 21, 2022. Pacific Pathways 22 is a series of exercises hosted by partner countries throughout the Pacific region in order to strengthen military-to-military relationships and build interoperability between armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 19:03
    Photo ID: 7018662
    VIRIN: 220120-A-AK380-078
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations
    Pacific Pathways 22 Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Pathways

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT