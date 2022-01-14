Airmen from the 29th Attack Squadron post with Eddie Martinez, Mescalero Apache Tribe President, at a tribal ceremony in Mescalero, New Mexico, Jan. 14, 2022. When the 29th ATKS was activated in 2009, the squadron chose the Mescalero Apache Tribe’s warrior culture to model the 29th ATKS after because of their close proximity to Holloman Air Force Base and rich history in the area.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

This work, 29th Attack Squadron honors Mescalero Apache Tribe during ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Antonio Salfran