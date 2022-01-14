Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th Attack Squadron honors Mescalero Apache Tribe during ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    29th Attack Squadron honors Mescalero Apache Tribe during ceremony

    MESCALERO, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 29th Attack Squadron greets Mescalero Apache Tribal Councilwoman Idella Starr at a tribal ceremony in Mescalero, New Mexico, Jan. 14, 2022. Airmen from the 29th ATKS attended the ceremony and had culturally significant blankets, representing the positive, lasting relationship the Mescalero Apache Tribe has with Holloman Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th Attack Squadron honors Mescalero Apache Tribe during ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

