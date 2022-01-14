29th Attack Squadron honors Mescalero Apache Tribe during ceremony

An Airman assigned to the 29th Attack Squadron greets Mescalero Apache Tribal Councilwoman Idella Starr at a tribal ceremony in Mescalero, New Mexico, Jan. 14, 2022. Airmen from the 29th ATKS attended the ceremony and had culturally significant blankets, representing the positive, lasting relationship the Mescalero Apache Tribe has with Holloman Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

