Veterans from the Mescalero Apache Tribe standby as they prepare to conduct the posting of colors before the Mescalero Apache Tribe 2022 Inauguration in Mescalero, New Mexico, Jan. 14, 2022. Before significant tribal ceremonies, the colors are posted while members from the Mescalero Apache Tribe sing an honorary flag song. (U.S. Air

Force photo by

Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

Date Taken: 01.14.2022
29th Attack Squadron honors Mescalero Apache Tribe during ceremony