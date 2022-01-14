29th Attack Squadron honors Mescalero Apache Tribe during ceremony

Veterans from the Mescalero Apache Tribe standby as they prepare to conduct the posting of colors before the Mescalero Apache Tribe 2022 Inauguration in Mescalero, New Mexico, Jan. 14, 2022. Before significant tribal ceremonies, the colors are posted while members from the Mescalero Apache Tribe sing an honorary flag song. (U.S. Air
