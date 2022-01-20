USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV

220120-N-HD110-1034

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 20, 2022) -- Lt. j.g. Colin Brady looks through binoculars in the pilot house of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico, for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Jan. 20, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

