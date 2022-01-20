220120-N-HD110-1007
PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 20, 2022) -- Sailors raise the flagstaff on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico, for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Jan. 20, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7018198
|VIRIN:
|220120-N-HD110-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT