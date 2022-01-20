Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV

    PUERTO RICO

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220120-N-HD110-1007
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 20, 2022) -- Sailors raise the flagstaff on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico, for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Jan. 20, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 13:14
    Photo ID: 7018198
    VIRIN: 220120-N-HD110-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV
    USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV
    USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV
    USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV
    USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV
    USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for PMAV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ponce
    sea and anchor
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT