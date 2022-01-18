Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters

    Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Rob Wansker, FRCE V-22 Power and Propulsion Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) senior engineer, indicates the location of the clutch servo-valve filter on a V-22 Osprey APU. Wansker’s team developed a process to clean these filters after a supply backlog made the critical filters briefly unavailable to Navy and Marine Corps maintainers. (Photo by Kimberly Koonce, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 11:36
    Photo ID: 7018031
    VIRIN: 220118-N-NJ685-1003
    Resolution: 3589x5383
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters, by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters

    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

