Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters

Rob Wansker, FRCE V-22 Power and Propulsion Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) senior engineer, indicates the location of the clutch servo-valve filter on a V-22 Osprey APU. Wansker’s team developed a process to clean these filters after a supply backlog made the critical filters briefly unavailable to Navy and Marine Corps maintainers. (Photo by Kimberly Koonce, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)
|01.18.2022
|01.21.2022 11:36
|7018031
|220118-N-NJ685-1003
|3589x5383
|2.13 MB
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|0
|0
