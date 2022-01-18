Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters [Image 1 of 3]

    Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Rob Wansker (right), FRCE V-22 Power and Propulsion Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) senior engineer, and Derek Britton, mechanical engineer in the APU group, examine a clutch servo-valve filter for a V-22 APU. The APU group recently developed a process to clean and recertify these filters for use after supply issues made the critical part temporarily unavailable to the fleet. (Photo by Kimberly Koonce, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

