Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters

Rob Wansker (right), FRCE V-22 Power and Propulsion Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) senior engineer, and Derek Britton, mechanical engineer in the APU group, examine a clutch servo-valve filter for a V-22 APU. The APU group recently developed a process to clean and recertify these filters for use after supply issues made the critical part temporarily unavailable to the fleet. (Photo by Kimberly Koonce, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

