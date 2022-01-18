A close view of a clutch servo-valve filter on an auxiliary power unit for a V-22 Osprey. This quarter-sized filter is part of a critical oil line that helps engage the APU clutch to the midwing gearbox in order to start the V-22’s main engines. (Photo by Kimberly Koonce, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 11:36 Photo ID: 7018030 VIRIN: 220118-N-NJ685-1002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.9 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Creative engineering solution at FRCE overcomes shortage of V-22 APU filters [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.