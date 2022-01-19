Harriers in Key West

220119-N-IW125-1123 KEY WEST, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2022) U.S. Marines from Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 “Ace of Spades” prepare to load AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles on an AV-8B II Harrier jet for an ordnance training exercise at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field in Key West, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

