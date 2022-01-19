Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harriers in Key West

    Harriers in Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Naval Air Station Key West

    220119-N-IW125-1056 KEY WEST, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2022) U.S. Marines from Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 “Ace of Spades” prepare to load AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles on an AV-8B II Harrier jet for an ordnance training exercise at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field in Key West, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:41
    Photo ID: 7017840
    VIRIN: 220119-N-IW125-1056
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harriers in Key West [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harrier
    Ordnance
    Key West
    Marines
    Aviation

