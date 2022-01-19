Harriers in Key West

220119-N-IW125-1008 KEY WEST, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2022) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez, from Brown Rock, Texas, attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231 “Ace of Spades” transports AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field in Key West, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

