    Answering the Call [Image 3 of 3]

    Answering the Call

    QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron dons his helmet during a readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Airmen assigned as Fire Protection specialists serve as firemen and are charged with ensuring the safety of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:32
    Photo ID: 7017822
    VIRIN: 220120-F-BE432-0287
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Answering the Call [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Firefighter
    379 AEW
    Readiness
    Training
    Emergency Responder

