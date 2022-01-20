Answering the Call

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepares his first aid kit during a readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Maintaining the installation’s readiness posture enables its members with the ability to respond to real-world situations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

