    Answering the Call [Image 2 of 3]

    Answering the Call

    QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron sits on a rock during a readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Airmen assigned to this career field deal with a myriad of situations from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:32
    Photo ID: 7017821
    VIRIN: 220120-F-BE432-0146
    Resolution: 4485x2733
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Answering the Call [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Firefighter
    379 AEW
    Readiness
    Training
    Emergency Responder

