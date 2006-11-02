Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun [Image 3 of 3]

    Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2006

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Ku Pon-chun (far left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) civil engineer, poses with other volunteers deployed during Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recovery efforts for Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi, February 2006. (Courtesy photo by Ku Pon-chun)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2006
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 00:31
    Photo ID: 7017615
    VIRIN: 220121-A-A1425-003
    Resolution: 1200x900
    Size: 695.24 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun [Image 3 of 3], by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun
    Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun
    Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineer
    FEMA
    Hurricane Katrina
    FED
    PE exam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT