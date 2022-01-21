Proctors for U.S. Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) and Principles and Practice of Engineering (PE) exams in Korea pose for a group picture at Seoul National University in October 2019. Thirteen current U.S. and Korean-national Far East District employees proctored the exams until the paper-based exams ended in October 2021 due to automation of tests. (Courtesy photo by Ku Pon-chun)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 00:31
|Photo ID:
|7017604
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-A1425-001
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun [Image 3 of 3], by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun
LEAVE A COMMENT