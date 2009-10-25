Under the hard hat: FED engineer, Mr. Ku Pon-chun

Proctors for U.S. Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) and Principles and Practice of Engineering (PE) exams in Korea pose for a group picture at Hanyang University in 2009. Since the 1990s, Oregon state has hosted U.S. Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) and Principles and Practice of Engineering (PE) exams in Korea. U.S. and Korean-national engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) have volunteered as proctors. Ku Pon-chun (third row, far left), FED civil engineer, has volunteered as a proctor for 17 years since October 2004 until the paper-based exams ended in October 2021 due to automation of tests. (Courtesy photo by Ku Pon-chun)

Date Taken: 10.25.2009
Date Posted: 01.21.2022
Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR