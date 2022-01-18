Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role

    Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role

    DALLAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Hospital Emergency Room Nurse Director Shane Emmert leads a first-day orientation briefing for Oregon Army National Gaurd hospital relief mission members at West Valley Hospital in Dallas, Oregon 18 Jan. 2022. The seven soldier team is part of the National Guards' second hospital relief mission tasked to place 1,200 guard members in approximately 40 hospitals across Oregon to address urgent non-clinical staffing shortages.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 20:51
    Photo ID: 7017499
    VIRIN: 220118-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 6232x4155
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: DALLAS, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role
    Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role
    Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role
    Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role

    Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role

    Oregon National Guard Hospital Relief Mission

