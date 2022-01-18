Oregon Army National Gaurd member 2nd Lt. Jacob King and his team of Soldiers assigned to the hospital relief mission receive a first-day orientation briefing from Nurse Arielle LeVeaux at West Valley Hospital in Dallas, Oregon 18 Jan. 2022. The seven soldier team is part of the National Guards' second hospital relief mission tasked to place 1,200 guard members in approximately 40 hospitals across Oregon to address non-clinical staffing shortages.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 20:52 Photo ID: 7017498 VIRIN: 220118-Z-ZJ128-1001 Resolution: 5594x3287 Size: 4.98 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.