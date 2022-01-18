Oregon National Guard back in hospital support role

Hospital administrators give Oregon Army National Gaurd hospital relief mission members a first-day orientation briefing at West Valley Hospital in Dallas, Oregon 18 Jan. 2022. The seven soldier team is part of the National Guards' second hospital relief mission tasked to place 1,200 guard members in approximately 40 hospitals across Oregon to address urgent non-clinical staffing shortages.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 Location: DALLAS, OR, US