Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William H. Kale III, Air Force Director of Civil Engineers, presents Col. Cassius Bentley III, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, with the Commander-In-Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 18, 2022. Team Fairchild and Ramstein Air Base were the two finalists for the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

