    Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Airman Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William H. Kale III, Air Force Director of Civil Engineers, presents Col. Cassius Bentley III, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, with the Commander-In-Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 18, 2022. Team Fairchild and Ramstein Air Base were the two finalists for the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    This work, Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

