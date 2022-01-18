Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory S. Beaulieu, 633rd Air Base Wing commander, is given a tour of the Youth Center at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 18, 2022. The Youth Center was able to stay open all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to their resiliency and precautionary actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7017337
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-MO337-1015
|Resolution:
|6459x4311
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
