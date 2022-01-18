Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Airman Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory S. Beaulieu, 633rd Air Base Wing commander, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Guzman, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 18, 2022. The Commander-In-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award team visited Team Fairchild to determine the first place winner of the 2022 CINC IEA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7017335
    VIRIN: 220118-F-MO337-1001
    Resolution: 6331x4225
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA
    Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA
    Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA
    Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Team Fairchild
    CINC IEA Finalist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT