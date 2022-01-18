Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory S. Beaulieu, 633rd Air Base Wing commander, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Guzman, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 18, 2022. The Commander-In-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award team visited Team Fairchild to determine the first place winner of the 2022 CINC IEA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

