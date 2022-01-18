U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory S. Beaulieu, 633rd Air Base Wing commander, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Guzman, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 18, 2022. The Commander-In-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award team visited Team Fairchild to determine the first place winner of the 2022 CINC IEA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7017335
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-MO337-1001
|Resolution:
|6331x4225
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Fairchild is a Finalist for CINC IEA [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT