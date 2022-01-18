New Jersey National Guard Honor Guard Soldiers and Airmen practice prior to the inauguration ceremony for New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 14:19 Photo ID: 7016972 VIRIN: 220118-Z-AL508-1009 Resolution: 6526x4351 Size: 13.2 MB Location: TRENTON, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJNG Honor Guard practices for Gov. Murphy's inauguration ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.