NJNG Honor Guard practices for Gov. Murphy's inauguration ceremony

New Jersey National Guard Honor Guard Soldiers and Airmen practice prior to the inauguration ceremony for New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7016975
|VIRIN:
|220118-Z-AL508-1017
|Resolution:
|5659x3773
|Size:
|10.77 MB
|Location:
|TRENTON, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
