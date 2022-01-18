Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey National Guard Honor Guard Soldiers and Airmen practice prior to the inauguration ceremony for New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 14:18
    Photo ID: 7016973
    VIRIN: 220118-Z-AL508-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: TRENTON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJNG Honor Guard practices for Gov. Murphy's inauguration ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey

    New Jersey Air National Guard

    New Jersey Army National Guard

    U.S. Air Force

    U.S. Army

    NJNG

