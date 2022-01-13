Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site.

U.S. Army Pvt. Peter Coniglio, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 250th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Spc. Jordi Badillo, right, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stand outside a COVID-19 test site in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 13th, 2022. Both soldiers have been activated in support of COVID-19 relief operations and are assisting local test sites to include this site and others in the New Haven area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022