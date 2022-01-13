Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site. [Image 8 of 8]

    Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site.

    NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pvt. Peter Coniglio, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 250th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Spc. Jordi Badillo, right, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stand outside a COVID-19 test site in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 13th, 2022. Both soldiers have been activated in support of COVID-19 relief operations and are assisting local test sites to include this site and others in the New Haven area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 14:04
    Photo ID: 7016916
    VIRIN: 220113-Z-QC464-1029
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 598.31 KB
    Location: NEW HAVEN, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    COVID-19
    CT Army Guard

