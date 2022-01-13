U.S. Army Spc. Jordi Badillo, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stands outside a COVID-19 test site in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 13th, 2022. This test site, in Long Wharf, is among the many test sites across the state that are receiving support from soldiers of the Connecticut Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 14:04 Photo ID: 7016915 VIRIN: 220113-Z-QC464-1025 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 462.18 KB Location: NEW HAVEN, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.